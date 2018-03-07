UMNO SHAKES – RAIS YATIM DROPS BOMB ON NAJIB’S HEAD: JHO LOW WANTED IN 8 COUNTRIES OVER STOLEN 1MDB BILLIONS – WILL MORE IN UMNO, SICKENED BY THE SCALE OF CORRUPTION, STAND UP TO KLEPTOCRAT NAJIB?

Former minister Rais Yatim dismissed claims by Communications and Multimedia Minister Salleh Said Keruak that he had been influenced by social media users about businessperson Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Salleh made the claim after Rais had slammed the minister for defending Jho Low, by claiming that the superyacht Equanimity, seized by Indonesian authorities and US Federal Bureau of Investigation last week, had nothing to do with the businessperson.

“The communications minister should not sarcastically claim that I may have been influenced by statements about the investigation against Jho Low. I am not in that category (of people).

“This Malaysian was hunted in eight countries in relation to the misappropriation of billions in 1MDB funds.

“I am only asking that those responsible open an investigation paper and do their jobs,” he said in a Twitter post.

Rais is also a special adviser to the government on sociocultural matters, which carries the same status as a minister.

The superyacht was one of several assets being sought by the US Department of Justice, which it believes were acquired using funds misappropriated from 1MDB and laundered through the US financial system.

In total, the DOJ claimed at least US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB and is looking to seize US$1.7 billion in assets allegedly acquired using the stolen money.

In a separate Twitter post, Rais said that any investigation of Jho Low was not limited to the superyacht alone.

“Investigate his role in the misappropriation of billions of ringgit in 1MDB.

“What is wrong to remind the minister to be more thorough? The Royal Malaysian Police does not need to wait for instructions… do your jobs,” he said.

MKINI

