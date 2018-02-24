UMNO MAN THREATENS ROBERT KUOK: ‘JUST BECAUSE YOU’RE RICH, DON’T FORGET YOUR ROOTS’

A senior Umno leader has warned tycoon Robert Kuok to not forget his roots and how he has emerged as one of Malaysia’s richest man.

Malay-daily Utusan Malaysia quoted Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who claimed the Hong Kong-based billionaire’s wealth was made due to the policies and administration of BN rather than the DAP, and Kuok should be mindful.

“This is the problem when someone is rich, they forget their roots. When by right he became rich from the BN government’s policies, not the DAP’s,” said Tajuddin…

