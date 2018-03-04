UMNO IN CHAOS OVER NAJIB’S ‘PERSONAL PROBLEMS’: RAIS YATIM THE FIRST PARTY ELDER TO PUBLICLY SCOLD SALLEH KERUAK FOR DEFENDING JHO LOW

Umno veteran and former minister Rais Yatim has panned Communications and Multimedia Minister Salleh Said Keruak for defending businessperson Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

This was after Salleh said reports about Low being the owner of superyacht the Equanimity, which was seized off the coast of Bali, was an example of “fake news”.

On Wednesday, Indonesian authorities had seized the yacht in a joint operation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)…

– M’kini

