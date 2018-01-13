TWO-TIMING AZMIN GETS HIS JUST DESERTS – DESPITE ALL THE SUCKING UP, PAS DUMPS HIM: SELANGOR PAS ANNOUNCES PLAN TO HAVE ITS OWN MB CANDIDATE

SELANGOR PAS has its own menteri besar candidate since the Islamist party is not part of Pakatan Harapan, said its deputy commissioner Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi.

“We are confident of having good outing in the 14th general election, and we have a list of candidates for the menteri besar post in Selangor,” Utusan Malaysia quoted him as saying yesterday.

PAS will contest 20 of the 22 parliamentary seats and 42 of the 56 state seats in Selangor in GE14.

“We don’t have any relationship or political cooperation with any party in PH that is led by DAP, including PKR,” he said.

PAS was part of the Pakatan Rakyat pact with PKR and DAP that won control of Selangor in the 2008 and 2013 elections. But the opposition pact was dissolved in 2015 following a rift between PAS and DAP over the implementation of the Islamic penal code, hudud.

But the Islamist party remained part of the Selangor state government.

It is now seen as friendly to Barisan Nasional.

Yunus, who is the Selangor executive councillor in charge of Islamic affairs, Malay customs, and rural and traditional village development, said by nominating Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its prime minister candidate, PH had not learnt a lesson in the contentious Kajang move in 2014, when the incumbent PKR lawmaker for the state seat resigned in order to initially make way for Anwar Ibrahim. The move was ultimately aimed at replacing Khalid Ibrahim as Selangor menteri besar.

He said the move is detrimental to the country and its people.

“PH (will) appoint Dr Mahathir as interim prime minister and later pass the post to Anwar Ibrahim to be made the eighth prime minister.

“We will see many conflicts happening in the country’s administration that in the end will burden the people. We have seen this happen in Selangor in the menteri besar crisis (in 2014) where Khalid Ibrahim was removed following the Kajang move,” he said.

He said such a recurrence would drag the people and the monarchy into political turmoil.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

.