TURF WAR IN UMNO? WHO IS THIS DIVISION CHIEF, SAID TO BE PICKED TO CONTEST IN GE14, BUT GOT ARRESTED FOR METH AT KARAOKE JOINT ON MONDAY?: ZAHID SAYS TO DISCUSS WITH NAJIB

KUALA KRAI – Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed regret over the recent arrest of an Umno division chief who tested positive for drugs during a raid at a karaoke lounge.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he would discuss with the party president over possible action that could be taken against the suspect.

“We will bring it during a meeting with the Prime Minister on the possible action that can be taken based on the party’s constitution and laws,” he told reporters after attending a meet-and-greet programme with the rakyat here on Tuesday (April 3).

The suspect, who is a Datuk, was speculated to contest a parliamentary seat in the general election.

It was reported that the suspect was detained at a karaoke joint in Kuala Lumpur at around 2am on Monday (April 2).

The joint operations were carried out by police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission after an anonymous tip-off that the outlet had been running without proper licensing.

Sources said a urine test was conducted on the suspect which came back positive for methamphetamine (syabu) and amphetamine.

The source revealed that during the raid, 10 people including two women, were in the karaoke room.

The division chief was brought to the Dang Wangi police headquarters for further action.

He was later released on bail and the case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

– ANN

