TRUE OR FALSE? ‘THE KID WHO FAILS EVERY EXAM & YET PROCLAIMS HE’S VERY SMART’, CAN MALAYSIA EVER SURPASS SINGAPORE?

There is one big difference between Malaysia and Singapore. Malaysian always say we have great potential, we have blah blah blah and if Malaysia could just do blah blah blah then we will be successful. It’s like that kid who fails every exam, and yet proclaim he is very smart, he has great potential, if he just put in effort in his study he will get straight A. But he never study, just empty talking. He still end up failing every exam.

Singapore never say they have great potential. On the contrary, what they say is, they actually have no potential. So they have to work hard to catch up with everyone else. When they decide to do something, they set a goal, they put in resources, and they press on until they make it.

See what set the difference? It’s the human. Malaysian need to do alot of reflection and soul searching or else things will just stay the same.

Writer: Joseph Kuan, lives in Singapore

-https://www.quora.com/

.