TOP PLACES THE SUPER-RICH PREFER TO LIVE AROUND THE WORLD

Forbes, in its 32nd annual ranking recently showed there are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world – up from 2,043 in 2017. On average, each of these billionaires possesses a mind-boggling US$4.1 billion. And if you combine the net worth of these 2,208 billionaires, their fortune was in the region of trillions, not billions. Combined, their net worth was US$9.1 trillion.

In 2017 alone, a new billionaire was made every 2 days. How about millionaires? Within 10 years between 2006 and 2016, the total number of millionaires in the world skyrocketed to 13-million. Yes, according to UK-based Knight Frank, the world had produced 13,000,000 millionaires by 2016. Naturally, being a millionaire isn’t that prestigious anymore.

Worldwide, people don’t consider them rich even when their wealth touches the million dollar mark. Gone were the days when your school teacher told you to write an essay about “What would I do if I have a million dollars”. The bar has been shifted to hundreds of millions, if not billions, in order to qualify a person to the category of super-rich.

Those with more than US$500 million in personal wealth, seems like a good benchmark to measure the super-rich. Using data from Knight Frank, an awesome chart was created by howmuch.net to give a dashboard view of the distribution of the ultra-wealthy around the world. The modified pie-chart shows where the primary residence of the half-billionaires in each country.

As expected, United States tops the chart as the most popular destination with 1,830 individuals worth over US$500 million. That’s more than 4 times as many half-billionaires as the second-place country – China (490). However, those 490 half-billionaires in China did not include 320 half-billionaires in Hong Kong.

But even if mainland China and Hong Kong are combined, the 810 super-rich are still less than half of the U.S. number. Germany is at third place in the rankings with 490 people, followed by Japan in fourth at 390. Switzerland, surprisingly, is home to 250 half-billionaires, more than France (230), Russia (220) and United Kingdom (220).

Here’s a list of the top 10 countries with more than US$500 million in personal wealth.

United States (North America): 1,830 people China (mainland) (Asia): 490 people Germany (Europe): 430 people Japan (Asia): 390 people Hong Kong (China) (Asia): 320 people Canada (North America): 270 people Switzerland (Europe): 250 people France (Europe): 230 people Russia (Russia): 220 people United Kingdom (Europe): 220 people

