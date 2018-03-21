THRILLER IN PERAK: KOR MING TASKED TO CHASE OUT GERAKAN PRESIDENT MAH SIEW KEONG FROM TELUK INTAN

SEREMBAN – Perak DAP state chairman Nga Kor Ming will be contesting against Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong for the Teluk Intan parliamentary seat.

This came after the announcement by Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong, who said that he will contest the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat, which is currently held by MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the move is part of a DAP strategy to attack Barisan Nasional from the north and south.

Quoting sources, Sin Chew Daily reported on its front page on Wednesday (March 21) that DAP central leaders had decided on Tuesday (March 20) that Nga, currently the Taiping MP. would take on Mah, who won the Teluk Intan seat in the May 2014 by-election.

Mah had then edged out DAP candidate Dyana Sofia Mohd Daud to win by a razor-thin margin of 238 votes.

It was also reported that DAP leaders are planning to have Puchong MP and DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo take on Labis MP Chua Tee Yong.

Chua, the Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister, won the Labis parliamentary seat by 353 votes in the 2013 general election.

DAP is expected to make the announcement on Apr 6. According to sources Liew, Nga and Gobind are seen as DAP’s ministerial candidates.

When contacted, Mah, told Sin Chew Daily that he is from Teluk Intan and has been working hard there for decades.

He said he will not run away to contest in another constituency and will stay in Teluk Intan to serve the people there.

Mah said he learned that many DAP leaders have offered to contest there as the seat is seen as a safe seat for DAP.

He said Barisan has lost the seat in the general election of 2008 and 2013. In 2013, DAP won the seat with a majority of 7,313 votes.

– ANN

.