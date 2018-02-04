‘THIS TIME THE MALAYS WILL TURN AGAINST THE GOVT’: MAHATHIR CONFIDENT OF GE14, TELLS CHINESE & INDIANS TO STAY ANTI-BN – ‘YOU’LL BE DOING MALAYSIA A FAVOR’

MALAYS are not easily fooled and they will vote against Barisan Nasional in the next elections, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

“This government believes that Malays will support the government because they said the Malays are easily bribed. But I don’t think so. I think this time the Malays will turn against the present government,” he said at a Ponggal celebration in Kapar today.

The former prime minister told the largely Indian crowd that Malays would be able to see through the government’s ploy to divide the races by redrawing the electoral boundaries, which he said would backfire in the long run.

“This government is dividing the people according to race. They have redrawn the boundaries of constituencies so that they could separate the Malays from the Chinese and Indians,” he said, referring to the Election Commission’s redelineation exercise that has been criticised for allowing gerrymandering and malapportionment.

He added that the Chinese and Indian communities would doing Malaysia a favour if they turned against the current government.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia had always been a peaceful country despite having different races.

“Malaysia is a multiracial country. In other palaces, the mix of races results in a lot of conflict. Incidents of violence in Malaysia is very minimal,” he said.

Dr Mahathir is PH’s prime minister candidate if the opposition wins the general election. He has hinted that he might stand in either Putrajaya, Kubang Pasu or Langkawi.

Today, the 92-year-old challenged Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin to contest against him in Langkawi.

“Ask him to contest against me in Langkawi”.

He was responding to the Youth and Sports Minister’s claim that Dr Mahathir could not have developed the popular island during his time in the government without Umno’s support and BN’s machinery.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

