‘THEY HAVE BEEN HAVING SEX SINCE 2016’: CIVIL SERVANT FROM PAHANG ARRESTED FOR RAPING 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN SIBU

SIBU – A civil servant has been arrested for the rape of an underage girl two years ago, following a police report filed by the girl’s grandmother, although the suspect claims they are married.

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said on Wednesday that the 52-year old suspect from Pahang was arrested at noon on Tuesday (March 20).

He added that the Mukah-based suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist with the investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

“We are still investigating the case and once it is done, we will forward the investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor,” he said.

He added that the suspect had been having sex with the girl since August 2016 at a hotel here, and that the girl was 15 years old at the time.

ACP Stanley also said that the suspect sent the girl home on Tuesday (March 20) and told her family that the Islamic Council of Narathiwat Province, Thailand had solemnised their marriage on Jan 4.

