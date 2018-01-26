THE WORLD STARTS TO SMELL A DR MAHATHIR VICTORY AT GE14: IN MAJOR BOOST TO HARAPAN, ENVOYS FROM 14 EUROPEAN COUNTRIES MEET WITH MAHATHIR & CO

PAKATAN Harapan received a major boost yesterday when a group of European Union ambassadors met the opposition pact’s chairman, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PH deputy president Mohamad Sabu confirmed the visit and said the meeting was focused on pressuring Prime Minister Najib Razak’s administration to ensure that the 14th general election is conducted fairly.

“They can’t directly intervene in Malaysian elections, but they can urge Najib to ensure a fair election. That’s all we are asking,” Mohamad told The Malaysian Insight.

The meeting took place at the residence of Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the EU to Malaysia Maria Castillo Fernández, according to Bersatu supreme council member A. Kadir Jasin.

Fourteen ambassadors and three charge de affairs of EU countries were present to meet the PH representatives, who were led by Dr Mahathir.

Other PH leaders who attended were coalition secretary-general Saifuddin Abdullah, DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai and PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jeyakumar.

Mohamad said PH also urged European countries to ask Putrajaya to allow them to send election observers.

“If the elections in Malaysia are free and fair, there is no reason to stop international observers for coming here. ”

He added that based on his experience as a politician, the opposition had never held such a meeting with foreign ambassadors ahead of elections.

“Normally, European ambassadors will meet with us through their own parties, and usually, only the president and the secretary are invited.

“But this time, we were invited as PH. Perhaps, this is a sign that they are seeing that the Malaysian government will change hands in the next election.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.