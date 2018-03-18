‘THE WOMAN WAS NAKED & THE GUY WAS CARESSING HER’: COUPLE CAUGHT HAVING SEX OUTSIDE KINDERGARTEN

A COUPLE were caught on camera having sex outside a kindergarten in Singapore just after midnight on March 15.

The act was witnessed by a taxi driver identified only as Zai, who was scolded by the woman when he told them off.

“I drove past a lane in Nathan Road and surprisingly, saw a couple having sex by the side of the road, opposite Fraser Suites,” Zaiw was quoted by a Singapore portal as saying.

“The woman was naked and the guy was caressing her. Moments later, the lady performed a sex act on him openly in public.

“Honestly, it went on for like 45 minutes, throughout the whole time while I was waiting for my passenger.

“The couple ignored passers-by who took photos of them. When I asked them what they were doing, the woman told me to ‘f**k off’. What a life, yeah?”

Witnesses who capture videos and photos uploaded them on the social media.

– Sundaily

