THE TERROR BEGINS: NAJIB & ROSMAH CRACK DOWN ON FELDA DISSENTERS, ANAK PRESIDENT MAZLAN ALIMAN ARRESTED AHEAD GE14

FELDA activist Mazlan Aliman was picked up by police at his home in Johor today.

The Persatuan Anak Peneroka Kebangsaan (Anak) president said in a Facebook post he was arrested at home in Felda Bukit Ramun, Kulaijaya, at 1.35am.

“I am being taken to the Kulai police station

“I asked police can’t this wait until morning? They said they are only following instructions.”

Mazlan, 52, is a fierce critic of the federal land agency, was told his arrest is in relation to a ceramah where he had criticised the prime minister’s wife, Rosmah Mansor.

Earlier, Rosmah via her special officer lodged a police report against Mazlan over his allegation that the prime minister’s wife was involved in a failed fish-breeding project, which led to Felda losing millions of ringgit.

Rosmah’s lawyer, Noor Hajran Mohd Noor, said Mazlan’ statement was slanderous.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

