THE STENCH OF COMPULSIVE LIARS: RAHMAN DAHLAN TOLD ME ARAMCO AGREED TO INVEST US$7 BILLION IN MALAYSIA – NAJIB

KUALA LUMPUR – The Saudi Arabian petroleum company, Aramco has agreed to invest US$7 billion (almost RM30 billion) in Malaysia before this March 31, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak tonight.

The Prime Minister said the investment would boost foreign direct investment in the country.

“Earlier this morning I received a text from (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department) Datuk Rahman Dahlan, who said Aramco agrees to invest US$7 billion in Malaysia before this March 31,” he said at the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) Youth Canvas presentation ceremony here.

Najib said Rahman was sent to Riyadh to close the deal with Aramco.

The Prime Minister said the government’s effort to attract direct investment for the benefit of future generations was in efforts to provide a strong national base to enable the TN50 generation to bring the nation to greater heights.

– https://www.theedgemarkets.com/

