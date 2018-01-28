THE RM90MIL GLOVES COME OFF – NAJIB STARTS TO TRASH HADI: IF NOT FOR PUTRAJAYA, KELANTAN CAN’T PAY THEIR CIVIL SERVANTS, SAYS NAJIB

CASH injections from the federal government is why civil servants in Kelantan get paid, Prime Minister Najib Razak said today.

He said the PAS-led Kelantan government is going through a deficit.

“In deficit states like Kelantan, if there is no federal government funding, they can’t afford the salaries,” Najib said in his speech to civil servants in Kota Baru today.

He said several cash injections had been given to Kelantan despite the state being under opposition rule.

“We have given multiple cash injections, so, ladies and gentlemen, what is wrong if our (Umno) flag is raised that little bit higher.

“They come looking for help only when they are in trouble, and they still ask us to lower our raised flags. We do this out of the kindness of our hearts,” Najib said.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

.