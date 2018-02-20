THE PRICE OF NAJIB’S MONEY: OF PLANTED AGENTS, DOUBLE AGENTS & DOUBLE-CROSS

Gong Xi Fa Cai folks. Couldnt update the blog for a few days. Attended a very long and multi layered mamak wedding that went on and on for three days over the Chinese New Year. Family and relatives from near and far gathered. The next generation is building their own nests.

Well its over. Chinese New Year too is over. Began the day early this morning with a really nice swim in the pool. Water temperarure perfect despite cool morning.

Lately I have also been reading about double agents and spies. More of that later.

To all you noisy NGOs, activists, online activists and others out there, just to tell you that you have been “infiltrated” by planted agents and spies, double agents and of course double crossers for a very long time.

There are two people you should know about. The first of course is the Moron of Manchester. Only lately it has become obvious to many that the Moron has been bought and paid for. Actually this has been going on for some time. I would say for more than 10 years. Go back and look at some of his posts. Some of the details (especially the pictures) cannot come from the “Raja of so and so’s wife”. It has to come from the other side. From the Thieves side of the divide. When did I come to know about it? The less said the better.

The second fellow is more devious. He has not been fully “discovered” yet. Pretends to know it all but he is really a third class par_ah fellow of the lowest order. Not worth dog poo on a nickel. Very loud and provocative and joins up with NGOs and activists according to their volume. The louder you are, the closer he will get. I have also suspected the guy for quite some time. But recently a close friend who is pretty much uptodate about plenty of things told me the same thing, quite out of the blue. Better be warned.

The other news item that triggered these thoughts is the turbulence in the cess pool over who owns this news website and that website. Who is the real dalang and the real patron or funder behind the scenes.

Well except for this blog, The Thingy, Malaysian Chronicle, Free Malaysia Today and a few other sites, the others have been bought.

Morons boys have bought some of them. Even Java Man is said to be behind one of them. One way to see who owns which website is to see who is NOT a target of a particular website’s criticism.

When Java Man is not criticised at all or is hardly criticised by one website, it is possibly because they are in his pocket already.

All this is a waste of time.

Whats App is now more popular and lightning fast than many other applications. How do you control Whats App?

The Dinosaur Age has ended. Double agents are also so passe – out of date.

Sekarang sudah ada EI dan ES lah (electronic intelligence, electronic surveillance).