THE PEOPLE ARE WATCHING NOT ONLY NAJIB BUT ALSO THE SULTANS: WHAT ABOUT ROYAL TITLES HELD BY KLEPTOCRATS – WHY DON’T WITHDRAW THEM, MAHFUZ TELLS THE RULERS

Pokok Sena MP Mahfuz Omar lamented that kleptocrats have been allowed to keep their royal titles.

He said this after the Kelantan palace revoked the royal titles of Pakatan Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Amanah leaders Husam Musa and Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah.

“Congratulations to Mahathir, Husam and Wan Abd Rahim for being big-hearted. Every person is born with only the title of Allah’s servant and there is nothing to be proud about every title.

“The revocation has coloured Malaysian politics and captured people’s attention across the country while kleptocratic leaders in Malaysia continue to proudly lord over with their titles,” he said in a statement today.

Mahfuz said the titles held by such leaders does not bode well with the people’s perception.

As such, Mahfuz said the Malay rulers should address this issue.

“What the people want is an institution of Malay rulers that is protected and respected,” he said.

– M’kini

.