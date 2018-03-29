‘THE ONLY GHOST HERE IS ALTANTUYA’: CHILDISH PANDIKAR TURNS PARLIAMENT INTO COWBOY LAND, ENDS UP PROVOKING ALTANTUYA SLAP ONTO NAJIB’S FACE

The Dewan Rakyat descended into the supernatural this afternoon with both ruling and opposition MP invoking spectres.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng defended his father Lim Kit Siang’s presence in the House and disputed Noh Omar (BN-Tanjong Karang) describing the DAP veteran as a “hantu” (ghost).

He said there are no “hantu” in Dewan Rakyat except that of murdered Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu.

“I wish to refer to the ‘hantu‘ remark (against Kit Siang). If ‘hantu‘, there is only Altantuya.

“Gelang Patah (Kit Siang) is still here, he is real. If there is a ‘hantu‘, it is only Altantuya’s ‘hantu,” he added.

Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak’s close associate Abdul Razak Baginda was implicated in the gruesome murder in 2006 in Puncak Alam but was later discharged.

Two former police special forces were sentenced to death for the murder but one of them had since fled to Australia and is being held at an immigration detention centre in Melbourne.

Najib, who was then deputy premier, had sworn on the Quran that he did not know Altantuya and the police also cleared him of any wrongdoing.

‘Hantu’ Kit Siang turns ‘invisible’ to speaker, minister

A commotion broke out in the Dewan Rakyat this morning after Speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia declared that would turn a blind eye to Lim Kit Siang (DAP-Gelang Patah) who was suspended yesterday.

“Just turn a blind eye as if you don’t see the YB […] he can’t participate, he can’t say anything.

“I did not see Gelang Patah in the Dewan. If I see Gelang Patah then I would have to ask him to leave again,” Pandikar had said earlier in response to Che Mohd Zulkifly Jusoh (BN-Setiu).

Che Mohd Zulkifly had attempted to raise a point of order against Lim for not abiding by the Speaker’s decision yesterday.

“This is your Parliament […] if I make any ruling, if whatever I said is being ignored, what is the point of raising a point of order (against Lim)?” said Pandikar after a shouting match erupted involving G Manivannan (PKR-Kapar) and Teo Kok Seong (DAP-Rasah) who stood up to defend Lim.

The Setiu representative then pointed out that Pandikar only pretended not to see Lim in his seat.

Lim had also stood up to enquire about the status of his suspension but he was ignored by Pandikar.

Noh Omar (BN-Tanjong Karang) then stood up to table the Fire Services (Amendment) Bill 2018 but he triggered a second commotion after he supported Pandikar’s move to ignore Lim calling him a hantu (phantom).

“Because he (Lim) is a hantu, he does not understand. If he is human then he would understand,” said Noh to loud protests from M Kulasegaran (DAP-Ipoh Barat) and Steven Sim (DAP-Bukit Mertajam).

MKINI

