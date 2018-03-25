THE NAJIB MAKEOVER AHEAD OF GE14: USING IDRIS JALA, A CHRISTIAN, TO DUPE MALAYS NAJIB IS INNOCENT & ALL IS FINE AT 1MDB

The following was sent to me by someone. These are questions aimed at Idris Jala.

MO1 was very brave to face ldris Jala and answer questions.

Who is ldris? Umno members may believe he is a Muslim as his name is the same as the Prophet ldris.

We would like to ask ldris – since Pemandu was privatised to his company, how much fees the company has collected from the Government?

Can Idris also tell us about works in Nigeria and other countries.

You said you read the 1MDB report on the Internet and there is nothing to pin down the PM.

If we remember correctly, the Speaker did not allow the Report to be distributed to members of Parliament although it was a PAC Report.

Later the Report was placed under the OSA. Can Idris ask someone or explain why?

Najib claimed 1MDB is the most investigated company in Malaysia. By Bank Negara, Auditor General, Police etc; as he has instructed them to do so.

According to Najib, they found no wrong doing. This is very strange. Because in Singapore a few were convicted and banks were ordered closed. Many other banks all over the world were fined by the regulators because they had dealt with 1MDB.

In Switzerland, their Parliament is debating what to do with the RM400mil which they seized. There is a DOJ report that the American Government has seized the RM1 billion yacht. lt has made world headlines. More than 50 of the world’s media reported it. In Malaysia there was a news blackout and the Speaker refused to allow Parliament to debate the seizure of the yacht.

Idris, you were Head of Pemandu. You too did not read all these cases and that is why you did not ask questions about those Singapore cases and also what the DoJ has reported and about Jho Low. How did you head Pemandu if you do not read the foreign newspapers and keep abreast with the world news?

What has actually happened is that Najib and you have displayed to the whole world that our investigation agencies are completely useless and those tasked with the investigation are either blind or just plain stupid.

Idris, you should have asked why both the former AG and former Head of the MACC were asked to retire early ? Why the chairman of the PAC was replaced by someone else who then told the Press that he “cari makan” ?

The former Pemandu head is not well read and proves he has little knowledge on 1MDB. To be fair to the public why not Najib face the Foreign Press and let Najib answer all questions relating to 1MDB ? Show the rakyat and show the world that he really has nothing to hide.

On the Ed_r En_ _gy lPO, why did Idris not tell the real reason for the failure and to list the overpayments and ki_kba_ks ?

Let others comment on the Razak Exchange and Bandar Tun Razak. Why did Tabung Haji buy the land there?

If it is true that foreigners are so confident of investing in Malaysia then why did the Government go and buy back that tallest building from the “foreign investor”? It does not sound right.

Tell us the plot ratio given to lands in Razak Exchange? Does ldris Jala as former head of Pemandu understand property development?

Idris, why did you not ask where have the billions of Ringgits in 1MDB gone to?

You accepted that Government debt is low. As the former head of Pemandu you should explain how in 1986 the debt was “high”?

And if the GST did not cause the prices to go up, please explain what caused the prices to go up?

Gross National Debt was high in 1986 because of the recession. So why has it shot up so high today? Is there also another recession?

It is not true that the Government wanted to introduce the GST in 1984.

As Najib is the PM and the Minister of Finance, he should check this and get the right information. It is never the question of political courage.

The suggestion for the GST came from the Ministry of Finance. Even if it is a good policy, its bad implementation is causing hardship to the rakyat. This cannot be termed as good for the people.

