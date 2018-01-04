THE MORE MUSA AMAN BULLIES SHAFIE’S WARISAN, THE MORE SABAHANS WILL REJECT NAJIB: MACC LOOKS FOR WARISAN VEEP, LAWYER OVER LAND DEAL

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) vice-president Peter Anthony and a lawyer to assist in investigation involving a RM155 million palm oil land purchase in Tongod, Sabah.

In a statement released by the MACC today, Anthony and lawyer, Michael Persius Ubu, were given 48 hours to be surrender themselves at the MACC office in Jalan Sulaman in Kota Kinabalu.

It stated that Anthony’s last known address was in Taman Cantek while Ubu’s was in Taman Rainfeld, also in Kota Kinabalu.

“Any person who knows or have information of their whereabouts can contact senior assistant enforcer, Mohd Tharizi Mohd Nor at 0139557850,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Anthony is expected to call for a press conference tomorrow (Thursday). He offered no explanation on the ongoing commission probe nor did he mention his whereabouts.

Anthony was detained by the MACC on October 5 last year and remanded for five days in relation to a graft probe into the alleged embezzlement of RM1.5 billion in federal funds meant to finance rural projects in Sabah.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

