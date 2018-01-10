‘THE HYPOCRISY IS JUST TOO GREAT, BRO’ – CALLS GROW FOR AZMIN TO QUIT AS HEAD OF HARAPAN SELANGOR: ANWAR & AZIZAH’S FEAR OF HIM WILL BACKFIRE ON THEIR OWN CREDIBILITY & PKR’S

Selangor PKR rejects Dr M as Pakatan’s PM-elect

Jan 8 — Selangor PKR rejected (PH) nomination of Dr M as PM candidate.

S’gor PKR said with (Azmin’s) track record strange PH did not select PM from PKR

S’gor govt proof PKR can bring about change in administration, peace, prosperity.

odd that despite our long fight, proven record, party unable to select our own leader

A few activists mooted Azmin as choice for prime minister

M’sian youths wanted new and fresh-faced leader to steer country in right direction.

a far-sighted and effective mind is needed to help the country progress.

Total reform must be enforced in country’s systems, policies, administrators

My comments : Why wait until after the PH convention to say that you disagree? Plus, Azmin is Chairman of Pakatan Harapan in Selangor. The proper thing to do now is for Azmin to resign as Chairman of Pakatan Harapan Selangor. Otherwise the hypocrisy is just to great bro.

The other version of this statement said that PKR Selangor does not agree with both Dr Mahathir as PM candidate and Wan Azizah as DPM candidate. But now in this Malay Mail report, there is no mention of Wan Azizah. They only mention Tun Dr Mahathir.