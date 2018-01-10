‘THE HYPOCRISY IS JUST TOO GREAT, BRO’ – CALLS GROW FOR AZMIN TO QUIT AS HEAD OF HARAPAN SELANGOR: ANWAR & AZIZAH’S FEAR OF HIM WILL BACKFIRE ON THEIR OWN CREDIBILITY & PKR’S
Selangor PKR rejects Dr M as Pakatan’s PM-elect
Jan 8 — Selangor PKR rejected (PH) nomination of Dr M as PM candidate.
S’gor PKR said with (Azmin’s) track record strange PH did not select PM from PKR
S’gor govt proof PKR can bring about change in administration, peace, prosperity.
odd that despite our long fight, proven record, party unable to select our own leader
A few activists mooted Azmin as choice for prime minister
M’sian youths wanted new and fresh-faced leader to steer country in right direction.
a far-sighted and effective mind is needed to help the country progress.
Total reform must be enforced in country’s systems, policies, administrators
My comments : Why wait until after the PH convention to say that you disagree? Plus, Azmin is Chairman of Pakatan Harapan in Selangor. The proper thing to do now is for Azmin to resign as Chairman of Pakatan Harapan Selangor.
Otherwise the hypocrisy is just to great bro.
Even if they want a PKR candidate to be PM, then it should be the party president Wan Azizah. Azmin is not even president of PKR. Azmin is only head of PKR in Selangor.
If PKR feels that they have a good track record running Selangor, then using that same argument it should be Lim Guan Eng as the PM candidate because Guan Eng has done a much better job running Penang for the past two terms.
My suspicion is that the Wizard of Ass is also behind this “we dont want Mahathir” move. Whenever there is some bungle, you can expect the Brader to be somewhere behind it.
This can also give them justification for the continued PKR – PAS cooperation in Selangor. They have their own agendas, which will most likely backfire.
A friend suggests that Pakatan Harapan should just kick out PKR and go without them.
Let it be a straight UMNO – PAS – PKR – BN versus Pakatan Harapan fight.
My view is the Wizard of Ass is planning more backstabbing, even after the elections are over.
Better watch out Pakatan Harapan.
Dont say I did not warn you.
You can never trust these folks.
– http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.my
