‘THE FACES OF THE CONDEMNED’: PIC OF NAJIB’S LAST CABINET GOES VIRAL – WILL HISTORY SPIT ON THEIR FACES OR WILL THEY BE RETURNED TRIUMPHANT?

Orang Salah Tunggu Hukuman : The Faces Of The Condemned

This picture has been going viral since yesterday.

These are the Cabinet Ministers at the announcement of the dissolution of Parliament.

You can see for yourself all their moody faces. This is NOT the face of a winning team.

Subra is like an ikan kering. Tokpa is contemplating I dont know what. Liow Tiong Lai is possibly thinking he will be the last president of the MCA. The party will possibly wind up after this. Hisham has aged, looks much older. Looks older than me bro. Shabery Cheek looks like a condemned person too.

All that talk just became useless. Akhir sekali layak sediakan heli-pad untuk hantar beras kepada mangsa banjir saja bro. That shall be your life’s achievement.

This is a bunch of condemned people. They have condemned themselves into not standing up against a thief, a liar, a kleptocrat and worse.



Well this is the price you will pay. And worse.

Wait until you lose the elections.

Then the ton of bricks will surely come down on these folks.



They say that a “rebellion” is brewing inside the Barisan Nasional.



That is bullshit. Parliament has been dissolved. Rebellion apa?



These folks do not have the cojones to rebel even against a woman. They have been kissing her butt. You want them to rebel against the woman’s husband now.



They would rather kiss her butt.



Why are they so afraid?

Why are they so frightened?

Cowardice? Money?

Not used to rebelling?

Dig your own grave.

History will spit on your name.

Too late.

http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com

