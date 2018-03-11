THE END OF THE ‘BODOH SOMBONG’ ERA – UMNO HAS PAINTED MALAYS INTO A CORNER: PAKATAN’S MANIFESTO – FEARFUL OF COMPETITION & MERITOCRACY, UMNO CAN MANIPULATE MALAYS TO REJECT IT BUT WHERE NEXT CAN THEY GO BUT DOWN, DOWN & DOWN. HADI & RADICAL ISLAM WON’T SAVE THEM, EVEN THE IS HAS BEEN DEFEATED

Here is the Pakatan Harapan Manifesto that was launched a few days ago. It is very simple, easy to understand, brief and to the point. And it addresses real issues. Most importantly this ‘To Do’ list is achievable. These are not wild, unachievable campaign promises. The five ‘Teras Utama’ or I call them ‘Main Thrusts’ above set the philosophy of the Manifesto. Indeed the most glaring discrepancies fall upon the Felda folks, the Indian underclass, women, the youth who are increasingly unemployed, unemployable and the aging population.

The Hapuskan GST is the ONE SINGLE FACTOR that is going to get the Super Moron kicked out of office. It is the GST. The people are suffering terribly because of this Super Moronic GST. The KWSP for housewives is also a fantastic idea. It is a Simpanan Hari Tua for the housewives as well, especially housewives who may become Ibu Tunggal, become ‘Bini Tua’ and so on. That is a rapidly growing part of our society.

The best part of the Janji Janji Utama 5 Tahun is limiting the PM and Menteri Besar / Chief Minister to TWO TERMS in office. I wrote about this in my book “To Digress A Little” in 2005. Before that I already suggested this in my newspaper columns including in the Berita Minggu.

Mengurangkan 2 juta pekerja asing secara berperingkat is also fantastic. May I suggest 4 juta pekerja asing. It should be accompanied by ‘tidak membenarkan kemasukan pekerja asing baru’.

The ‘Hapuskan Tol Secara Berperingkat’ should begin immediately the day after the PH wins the elections. Maybe a token 20% reduction in toll on Day 1 of the new government. Then a 20% reduction every year after that.

That Gaji Minima RM1,500 secara berperingkat has obviously been crafted by the “tak tahu niaga” folks. That is 50% above the present Gaji Minima.

But if it is raised gradually over 10 years meaning at 5% increment per annum, then it will sort of balance the inflation rate. Which makes it more economically palatable. In any case, ANY TYPE OF GAJI MINIMA WILL CERTAINLY INCREASE UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION.

I studied this in Economics 101 during my Freshman year at Purdue University in Indiana way back in 1982. My professor made it plain why Minimum Wage always causes unemployment and it adds to inflation.

WHY? Because it is artificial.

And it is true. Unemployment among youths has increased in Malaysia since the Minimum Wages were imposed about six or seven years ago. Many, many businesses simply cannot generate an extra RM1000 per month to pay a 17 year old SPM leaver who cannot even draw a straight line using a ruler. I am referring real cases ok.

Get rid of the 2 million or 4 million foreign workers and entry level wages will increase automatically, by themselves, to higher than RM1,500 per month. Do believe me on this. Let wages rise naturally, according to the productivity of the market.

Pendidikan percuma di IPTA sounds a little too far fetched but it can be done. This will only work if there is full meritocracy in selecting students for entrance into IPTAs.

Then those who do not qualify for the free IPTAs can opt out for the private universities and private colleges.

There will be a blood letting in the private universities because even less students will opt for private universities. Students will rush for the free public universities.

Dont worry. A new balance will come into place. But there must be meritocracy.

What happens to Affirmative Action? The Malays, Ibans, Kadazans, Dusuns will be left out of university education again – beaten by the Chinese, Indians and others.

Not exactly. There must be minimum entry qualifications. And there must be enough university places for every student with the minimum qualifications.

They may not all get medical seats or engineering seats or law faculty seats, but they must get a seat.