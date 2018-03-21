THE AWFUL TRUTH IS OUT – MCA NOW STANDS FOR THE ‘MALAY’S CHINESE ASSOCIATION’: IT REPRESENTS THE MALAYS WHO ACTUALLY RUN MCA – AND NOT THE MALAYSIAN CHINESE OR EVEN THE TOWKAYS ANYMORE
Najib wants MCA to win seats to justify posts in cabinet
Chua Soi Lek prefers MCA to stay out of cabinet
MCA cannot win
party is scapegoat, stooge, a beggar
MCA leadership hapless
unwilling to speak up
rights of Chinese compromised
MCA always pleading, begging
does not matter if MCA in cabinet or out
fundamental whether MCA brave enough to speak up
perks enjoyed by MCA
My comments : The MCA has seven seats in Parliament. ALL SEVEN of their seats were won in solidly Malay majority seats. So how can the MCA even claim to represent Chinese interests?
I think the MCA leaders should stop wanking off for a day or two and really look at their situation.
Not even ONE of your Parliamentary seats is in a Chinese majority or sizeable Chinese based constituency.
The MCA is beholden not only to UMNO but to huge Malay majority constituencies especially in Johor and elsewhere to win seats in Parliament.
You cannot say that you represent Chinese interests. Please wake up. Can the MCA win back Seputeh from the DAP? Not likely.
Why? Because Seputeh is a Chinese seat.
So here is the situation. The MCA which claims to represent the Chinese CANNOT win back Seputeh.
Why? Because Seputeh is a Chinese seat.
This is solid evidence that MCA does not represent the Chinese.
In the coming elections the MCA will go begging to UMNO. Like a beggar.
What will the MCA beg for?
Money? No.
Campaign help? No.
Campaign funds? No.
What will the MCA beg from UMNO?
“Please, please, tolong lah – please give us Malay majority seats. So that we have a chance of winning.”
On the other hand it is a fact that the DAP wins its seats in large Chinese population Parliamentary seats. In Perak, Penang, in KL and elsewhere the DAP captures the Chinese votes for sure.
The DAP has better claim to represent the Chinese – although the DAP claims to be multiracial. However the DAPs economic policies are good for everyone, Chinese and non Chinese.
Why does the MCA go begging from UMNO? The answer is simple : The MCAs dependence on UMNO and the Malay vote is because of this statement : perks enjoyed by MCA
The MCA guys are too used to the easy money, the projects, contracts, the Dato titles and rubbing shoulders with the kaum DNA bahalol. What a bunch of losers.
So here is the MCA claiming to represent Chinese interests but they will CERTAINLY 100% lose in Chinese majority seats. The MCA can only win in Malay majority seats.
So here is a message for Liow Tiong Lai, Wee Ka Siong and the MCA leaders :
请停止手淫。这对像你这样的老人不好。你可能会失明。
– http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.co.id
.