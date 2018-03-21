THE AWFUL TRUTH IS OUT – MCA NOW STANDS FOR THE ‘MALAY’S CHINESE ASSOCIATION’: IT REPRESENTS THE MALAYS WHO ACTUALLY RUN MCA – AND NOT THE MALAYSIAN CHINESE OR EVEN THE TOWKAYS ANYMORE

The MCA does not represent the Chinese any more. The MCA represents the Malays who actually run the MCA. The MCA does not even represent the Chinese towkays anymore.

First a report in the FMT by TK Chua :

Najib wants MCA to win seats to justify posts in cabinet

Chua Soi Lek prefers MCA to stay out of cabinet

MCA cannot win

party is scapegoat, stooge, a beggar

MCA leadership hapless

unwilling to speak up

rights of Chinese compromised

MCA always pleading, begging

does not matter if MCA in cabinet or out

fundamental whether MCA brave enough to speak up

perks enjoyed by MCA

My comments : The MCA has seven seats in Parliament. ALL SEVEN of their seats were won in solidly Malay majority seats. So how can the MCA even claim to represent Chinese interests?

I think the MCA leaders should stop wanking off for a day or two and really look at their situation.

Not even ONE of your Parliamentary seats is in a Chinese majority or sizeable Chinese based constituency.

The MCA is beholden not only to UMNO but to huge Malay majority constituencies especially in Johor and elsewhere to win seats in Parliament.

You cannot say that you represent Chinese interests. Please wake up. Can the MCA win back Seputeh from the DAP? Not likely.

Why? Because Seputeh is a Chinese seat.

So here is the situation. The MCA which claims to represent the Chinese CANNOT win back Seputeh.

This is solid evidence that MCA does not represent the Chinese.

In the coming elections the MCA will go begging to UMNO. Like a beggar.

What will the MCA beg for?

Money? No.

Campaign help? No.

Campaign funds? No.

What will the MCA beg from UMNO?

“Please, please, tolong lah – please give us Malay majority seats. So that we have a chance of winning.”

On the other hand it is a fact that the DAP wins its seats in large Chinese population Parliamentary seats. In Perak, Penang, in KL and elsewhere the DAP captures the Chinese votes for sure.

The DAP has better claim to represent the Chinese – although the DAP claims to be multiracial. However the DAPs economic policies are good for everyone, Chinese and non Chinese.

Why does the MCA go begging from UMNO? The answer is simple : The MCAs dependence on UMNO and the Malay vote is because of this statement : perks enjoyed by MCA

The MCA guys are too used to the easy money, the projects, contracts, the Dato titles and rubbing shoulders with the kaum DNA bahalol. What a bunch of losers.