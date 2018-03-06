THANK YOU, MY FELLOW MALAYSIANS FOR SPEAKING UP FOR ME – ROBERT KUOK BREAKS HIS SILENCE, WARNS OF LEGAL ACTION AGAINST RPK, OTHERS FOR CONTINUING TO LIBEL HIM

RAJA Petra Kamarudin is continuing to make “baseless statements” on the Malaysia Today website, while ignoring letters from lawyers in Malaysia and in the UK, said the office of Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok today.

A statement from the office said while three articles containing various false and baseless allegations against Kuok had been removed from the website, more articles in a similar vein had been published.

The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) yesterday ordered Malaysia Today to remove the articles “Malaysian Insight Funder Fingered”, “Robert Kuok Wants Chinese Rule in Malaysia” and “Robert Kuok’s Last Chance at Changing the Government, published on February 21 and 23.

Kuok thanked the MCMC for acting “swiftly” on his reports filed on February 28 with its Complaints Bureau.

However, it should be noted Malaysia Today and Raja Petra have continued to make similar baseless statements in a number of related articles which have been published on the Malaysia Today website, said the statement.

Also, neither Malaysia Today nor Raja Petra Kamarudin have responded to letters issued by Kuok’s solicitors in Malaysia and the United Kingdom, it said.

“As such, Mr Robert Kuok firmly reserves his rights to take all necessary legal steps against Malaysia Today and the author, and anyone repeating further libellous statements.”

Kuok expressed gratitude to “fellow Malaysians who have spoken up in his support and against attempts to besmirch his reputation and undermine his loyalty to the nation”.

Kuok has come under attack by leaders in Umno, who have variously called him a traitor, coward and “pondan” (effeminate) for betraying his country and attempting to oust the government by proxy, following the publication of the three articles.

In response, a number of Malaysians, including CIMB group chairman Nazir Razak and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, have asserted that Kuok is a patriot, an icon and a perfect gentlemen who has contributed much to nation-building.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

