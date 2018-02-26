‘SURRENDER YOUR CITIZENSHIP’: IN SHOCK TIRADE, ROBERT KUOK TOLD MALAYSIA DOESN’T NEED ‘PEOPLE LIKE HIM’

KUALA KANGSAR – Tourism minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz called Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok an ungrateful person who received the help from Barisan Nasional government but now offered financial assistance to DAP instead.

He said by criticizing Malaysia from outside the country, Kuok was trying to undermine racial harmony in the multiracial country.

He also urged Kuok to come back and fight BN in the face in the coming election instead of hiding behind the wall in Hong Kong as a coward (penakut) without the balls (tiada telur).

“How could he become the Sugar King if not for the help of the government?

“I think he’d better surrender his citizenship.”

Calling Kuok a pondan and ayam betina, the minister said the country didn’t need people like him as he would be an embarrassment to Chinese Malaysians who are loyal to the country.

MYSINCHEW

