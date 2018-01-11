‘SURE I WANT TO BE PM – BUT NOT THROUGH DISHONEST MEANS’: IN BLOW TO NAJIB & AZMIN, MUKHRIZ UPS THE ANTE ON TUNKU AZIZ

Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir has not ruled out setting his sights on the prime minister’s post, arguing that all politicians aspire to rise up the hierarchy.

However, the son of former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad told the Kuala Lumpur High Court this morning that it must be done in the proper manner.

“Everyone in politics has the intention or wish to be a leader, including to be prime minister.

“However, such an intention or wish must be pure-hearted due to the huge responsibility (which comes with the position).

“I, too, wish to be a leader. But, this must be via a truthful and transparent path, instead of lies, complots, evil or secret pacts,” he said in a written witness statement.

Therefore, Mukhriz said former DAP vice-president Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim had no right to attack his credibility on this matter.

The court was hearing Mukhriz’s defamation suit against Abdul Aziz, who in December 2016, alleged that there is a plot to make Mukhriz the prime minister and DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang his running mate.

Tengku Aziz also claimed that a secret pact was inked between Mahathir and Lim on Dec 3, 2016.

In his statement, Mukhriz also cited Sunday’s Pakatan Harapan’s convention, which named his father as the opposition coalition’s prime minister candidate.

The case has been postponed to Jan 18.

– M’kini

.