‘STUPID & CRUEL’ MOVES EARN NAJIB THE HATRED OF THE POPULACE: NETIZENS ARISE TO DEFEND RAFIZI WITH ‘DEFEAT BN SPIN WITH FACTS’ CLARION CRY

Q: Was Rafizi charged for defamation?

A: No.

Q: Then what was he charged for?

A: He was charged u der BAFIA, for leaking a company’s bank details.

Q: Was the leaked information real?

A: The information was real.

Q: So why was Rafizi charged if the details were real?

A: Because according to BAFIA, it is a crime to expose a company’s banking details.

Q: Then why expose if it’s a crime?

A: Because the said case is of public interest.

Q: What public interest?

A: A sum of taxpayers’ money was borrowed to a company. But instead of using the funds for its original purpose, the compamy used the money to buy condominiums and expensive cars for himself and his children.

Q: Why the fuss? As long as it’s a loan, the company can repay right?

A: The company never repaid the loan.

Q: How much was the loan to the company?

A: RM250 million.

Q: Wow. That’s a lot! So did the company face the music?

A: No. Nothing happened to them. The government did not charge them, and never bothered to ask the company to repay the loan.

Q: Weird. Why does our laws punish people who expose corruption and let corrupted ones go free?

A: Because the laws today are not used to protect the people. It is used to protect corrupted and powerful people in the government.

– http://steadyaku-steadyaku-husseinhamid.blogspot.my

