SOMBRE NEWS FOR MALAYSIANS – KIT SIANG HAS CANCER: BUT EVEN THOUGH HE’S RECOVERING, HIS EFFORTS & THOSE OF 92-YEAR-OLD MAHATHIR MUST NOT GO TO WASTE AT DO OR DIE GE14 – MALAYSIANS HAVE ONLY ONE DR M & ONE LIM KIT SIANG
DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang has had a tumour removed and is expected to make a full recovery, said the party’s secretary-general today.
Lim Guan Eng, in a statement, said the Gelang Patah MP had undergone a laparoscopic partial nephrectomy on December 19 to remove a small, cancerous tumour in the left kidney.
“The tumour was a fortunate incidental discovery, following a routine medical check-up on Kit Siang.
“Biopsy tests on the tumour, which has been removed, disclosed that it was Stage 1(a) cancer, the lowest grade of cancer possible.
He said his father was recuperating from surgery and had begun to take walks.
He said Special Constituency Representative Ng Siam Luang would take over Kit Siang’s Gelang Patah parliamentary constituency duties during the recuperation period.
“Johor DAP chairman and Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong will also assist in supervising work in the constituency in his (Kit Siang’s) absence.”
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.