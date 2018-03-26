SO IF DOJ SAYS JHO LOW, RIZA AZIZ STOLE FROM 1MDB, THAT’S NOT FAKE NEWS, RIGHT SALLEH? AMID MOUNTING PUBLIC CONCERN OVER NAJIB’S MOTIVES IN UNLEASHING OPPRESSIVE NEW LAW, SALLEH SEEKS TO WARD OFF INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION

REPORTING on 1Malaysia Development Bhd reports is not considered fake news, Communications and Multimedia Minister Salleh Said Keruak told foreign correspondents in a meeting today.

He gave an assurance that nobody will be banned for such reporting.

“We don’t ban anyone for reporting on anything.”

In a 23-second video clip uploaded on Twitter, Salleh said journalists can quote and report on what the US Department of Justice has said in its reports.

“You can quote them, whatever they say, based on their reports. It’s not considered fake news if you’re quoting what they say, like the DoJ.”

When asked if this can be considered as spreading fake news, he said: “No. How can it be considered fake news?”

Putrajaya tabled the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018in the Dewan Rakyat today, as the 14th general election looms.

