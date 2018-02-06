SO FUNNY, THIS KU NAN – BEFORE ME, THERE WAS NO PUTRAJAYA YET HE WANTS TO PATRONISE ME’ – MAHATHIR MOCKS UMNO MINISTER

Pakatan Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad poked fun at Federal Territories Minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today for inviting him to contest in Putrajaya, a federal seat that only came into existence in 2004.

“I just (want) to thank him. I am glad that he welcomed me to Putrajaya,” Mahathir said in his trademark sarcastic tone at a press conference.

“There was no Putrajaya before, I don’t know why it happened,” he said.

Tengku Adnan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Putrajaya, had earlier said that he felt pity for “old” Mahathir and his wife Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali over their visit to a pasar malam in Putrajaya on Jan 30.

“I pitied him when he visited the pasar malam, he’s an old man. We saw (that) especially Siti Hasmah, who can’t even walk, she needs people to hold her.

“Why was he doing that? Why was he visiting the pasar malam? We don’t know,” the Umno secretary-general said last Saturday.

On other developments, Mahathir said some states like Selangor and Negeri Sembilan have been given more time to settle their respective seat negotiations – despite the original Jan 31 deadline given to peninsula states, which was later extended to Feb 7.

While saying that most states have settled their negotiations, he added that he was not aware of any 60:40 seat distribution formula for Sabah, as reported last month.

“We do not know about this quota, they didn’t tell me yet. I will ask them and tell you later,” he said.

“We instructed Harapan in Sabah to work with Parti Warisan Sabah because this party has same intention as us, which is to get rid of the corrupt government,” he said.

On Jan 24, Sabah DAP chief Stephan Wong revealed to the press that Harapan had come up with a 60:40 formula and would be offering this to Warisan.

His statement was denied by Sabah Harapan chief Christina Liew.

According to the formula, Warisan is to field candidates in 60 percent of Sabah state seats, while making way for Harapan in 60 percent of parliamentary seats.

– M’kini

