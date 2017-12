PETALING JAYA – In a rare display of affection, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak shared a picture of him and his grandson, Adam Razak spending quality time together.

The picture, shared on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, depicted Najib holding his four-month-old grandson while looking out through a window, accompanied with a witty caption on how cute they looked together.

“My grandson Adam Razak. Isn’t he cute? Just like his grandfather. #AdamRazak #CucuAtok,” he said on his Facebook page on Sunday (Dec 24).

The Facebook post has since garnered 30,000 likes and over 600 shares in four hours.

– ANN

