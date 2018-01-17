SITI HASMAH DROPS BOMBSHELL: ‘MY HUSBAND IDOLIZED NAJIB’S FATHER AS THE GREATEST, MOST ILLUSTRIOUS LEADER’, HE FELT INDEBTED TO HELP NAJIB BECOME PM BECAUSE OF THAT’

DR Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali has described Abdul Razak Hussein as Malaysia’s “greatest and most illustrious” leader on Facebook Live today.

She said the country’s second prime minister had been close to the people and worked hard to solve their problems, especially those of the rural folk.

Dr Siti Hasmah, who is married to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, also a former prime minister, said no other leaders could match up to Razak, who died on January 14, 1976.

“He was the greatest and the most illustrious among our leaders. He was a true statesman, loved by all. I was proud to work under him during his premiership,” she said.

Her fond remembrances of the man come at a time her husband Dr Mahathir is leading the charge to defeat Razak’s son, Prime Minister Najib in the next general election.

She said the people’s love for Razak was evident in the massive crowd that turned out at the Subang Airport to await the arrival of his body which was being flown back in January 1976.

“Those who could not park their car nearby parked kilometres away and walked to the airport. All cried when the plane touched down with Abdul Razak’s coffin.

“The same scene played out at Parliament where his body lay in state.The door at the entrance shattered as everyone wanted to rush in to pay their last respects. Time was limited. That was how much the people loved him,” said Dr Siti Hasmah.

Razak was responsible for bringing Dr Mahathir back into Umno after he was expelled by then prime minister Abdul Rahman after a falling out.

Dr Siti Hasmah said Dr Mahathir had idolised Razak.

“Tun Abdul Razak was his mentor. They were very close. When Abdul Razak fell sick, Dr Mahathir knew something was not right but his suspicions were confirmed only after Abdul Razak told him to ask his personal doctor about it. That was when he knew how sick his mentor was,” said Dr Siti Hasmah.

She said Dr Mahathir was told that the prognosis was not good.

Razak had suffered alone, and only his close family had known that he was sick, she said.

“He went to London to seek treatment but he did not make it. Everyone was devastated. Abdul Razak was a great man, his wife Rahah Mohammad Noah was a brave woman,” she said.

Dr Siti Hasmah reiterated Dr Mahathir’s assertion that he had helped Najib secure the prime ministership because Dr Mahathir had felt indebted to Najib’s father.

“Dr Mahathir would not be the prime minister if not for Abdul Razak and he wanted to pay the good deed back by helping Najib.

“He also said that he did not want anything bad to be connected to Abdul Razak,” she said.

“Yes, it meant a lot to Tun (Dr Mahathir). He felt indebted,” said Dr Siti Hasmah.

Following a falling out with Najib, Dr Mahathir had quit Umno and set up Bersatu to challenge Najib and Umno in the 14th General Election.

Bersatu has teamed up with opposition parties PKR, DAP and Amanah to form opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan to defeat ruling party Umno and Barisan Nasional.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

