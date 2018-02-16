SIGNS OF ‘DEATH’ IN BN – NO WONDER NAJIB MUM ON GE14 DATE: DESPITE MO1 & ROSMAH AS SPECIAL GUESTS PLUS FREE BUFFET, YET ONLY 1,000 ATTEND MCA’S CNY OPEN HOUSE

PRIME Minister Najib Razak has continued to keep mum over when the 14th general election will be called.

Najib, who was in an upbeat mood today at MCA’s Chinese New Year open house in Kuala Lumpur today said in jest to reporters, “Bila you mahu? (When do you want?)”, before leaving for Gerakan’s Chinese New Year open house.

The general election is expected to be held before August.

Parliament will automatically dissolve on June 24. Elections must be held sometime within the 60 days before the end of August.

Najib said that he hoped that this Lunar New Year would give promising results for Barisan Nasional in the general election.

“I see the situation today, this year is cheerful probably because the people are happy with the economic growth of 5.9% last year. The shares, too, have gone up; the ringgit is also stronger. The confidence in the country’s future is significant,” Najib said.

More than 1,000 people attended the MCA open house, where visitors were treated to a buffet lunch.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.