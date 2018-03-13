SHORT ON CASH, NAJIB REGIME NOW MULLS TAXING GOOGLE & FACEBOOK ADS

PUTRAJAYA – A proposal to tax Google and Facebook advertisements will be presented to Cabinet, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi .

“I will bring this matter to the Cabinet for discussion tomorrow (March 14),” he said on Tuesday.

He said this proposed tax was brought up at a lunch dialogue session with editors and publication permit holders earlier Tuesday.

The suggestion came from Star Media Group group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, who pointed out that Vietnam imposes a tax on ads posted on Facebook and Google.

He also raised the issue of self-regulation in the media industry, saying one way would be the setting up of a council or appointing ombudsmen.

Last year, the Home Ministry issued one stern warning letter, two warnings, 14 reminders, 44 advisory and four show-cause letters for violations under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

– ANN

.