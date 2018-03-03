SHOCK FIND – RM1 BILLION CASH FOUND ON JHO LOW’S YACHT? NAJIB NOW A PARIAH PM IN ASEAN – IN HELPING U.S. NAB JHO LOW, JOKOWI SHOWS HIS ANTI-CORRUPTION CREDENTIALS MORE SINCERE THAN HSIEN LOONG’S

There is a story doing the rounds that plenty cash was found on that yacht that was bought with money stolen from the Malaysian people. The amount is circa US254 million or RM960 million. First some news bits from ABC Australia – rearranged, truncated for effect:

Indon police received letter from FBI on Feb 21

requesting help to enforce court order to trace yacht

FBI tipped off Indons yacht near Bali

not too hard to find it

Indon police traced yacht to Lombok then Bali

impounded at Benoa port in Bali’s south

Bali police questioned South African captain, crew on behalf of US

Police checking crew papers to see evidence of crime

checking ship’s captain to know what they were doing in Indon

FBI info showed yacht’s AIS switched off, making harder to track

Over 180 days Equanimity sailed from M’sia, S’pore, Bali, Papua

several points where movements unclear

money used to buy yacht interests FBI

Yacht ‘bought with embezzled state-owned funds’

bought with $US4.5 billion siphoned from 1MDB

by high-level officials and JoLo

Najib set up 1MDB

millions US$ poured into his personal account

Najib close associate Low misappropriated US$ billions from 1MDB

to buy yacht, private jet, hotel, millions in jewellery

DOJ says $US1.7b laundered through US financial institutions

proceeds of money laundering bought not only boat, but more

Miranda Kerr, Leonardo DiCaprio given assets bought with 1MDB funds

Other assets bought with stolen 1MDB funds recovered

Low gave Miranda Kerr millions in jewellery

Leonardo DiCaprio handed back Oscar owned by Marlon Brando

Low’s whereabouts unknown

Putting spotlight on Malaysia, again

My comments : First of all, it looks like it is the Donald Trump Administration that is finally going to drain the swamp in this 1MDB scandal. Hail to Donald Trump. Donald Trump does not really give a shit about MO1.

Secondly the FBI is following the crooks and their ill gotten assets very closely. They have been tracking the Equanimity – which is not a very difficult thing to do.

The FBI issued a letter of request to the Indons on February 21. Jokowi has gladly cooperated. This means MO1 is not very big in Indonesia. Jokowi does not give a shit about MO1 either.

I will not be surprised if the yacht was carrying plenty of cash. Their credit cards are useless. Their bank accounts are useless. All those big name stores frequented by Hippo in those European countries now do not want to deal with her. So someone else has to pay for her purchases. Mesti ada tukang bayar pula.

The end is nigh. This is going to be a very bad year for them.

‘Those whom the gods want to destroy, they first make them go mad’.