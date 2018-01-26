SEX WITH 7 WOMEN: MALICIOUS SLANDER OR NOT, AZMIN’S OWN BROTHER WANTS HIM SUSPENDED FROM JAIS UNTIL HE IS CLEARED OF ADULTERY SCANDAL

Controversial celebrity Azwan Ali today challenged the individual involved in a sex scandal allegedly involving his brother Azmin Ali to come forward and lodge a police report.

This would help to undo the slander lobbed at the Selangor menteri besar, he said. Azmin has denied the allegations, calling it “gutter politics.”

Speaking to reporters after lodging a report at the Dang Wangi headquarters today, Azwan said he resorted to the action because it involves the “dignity of a leader.”

“It’s not the sex scandal of an artist, but the number one leader of Selangor.

“I am lodging this police report because Azmin and his wife’s names should be cleared,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Accused of scandals with seven women, Azmin says awaiting legal advice

Azmin had earlier this week denied the allegations on a blog which claimed he had an affair with a married woman.

“It is very malicious and slanderous. This is gutter politics. The election may be in one or two months, let us focus on development,” he had told reporters at a function in Kuala Selangor.

Azwan further urged the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) to suspend Azmin’s membership in its board of directors, pending the conclusion of a probe into the matter.

– M’kini

.