SEX SCANDALS WITH 7 WOMEN? SURELY AZMIN IS TOO HANDSOME! SELANGOR MB WARNS AGAINST GUTTER POLITICS, THREATENS TO SUE

KUALA SELANGOR — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today he has told lawyers to examine possible action over claims he had affairs with at least seven women.

In several posts on a gossip blog this month, a female journalist — who alleged she was among the seven — had revealed conversations she purportedly had with Azmin that were sexual in nature, and also claiming he had solicited several semi-nude photos from her.

“The posting was very malicious and slanderous and it is a form of gutter politics.

“The general election is closing in — in a month or two — which is why I can mention this out in the open,” he told the press after a state government event here.

Azmin said the public’s focus should be more on the development of the state, and not on rumours and scandals.

“Don’t play dirty politics, the people are tired. I have consulted my lawyer to advise on the next course of action,” he added.

MALAY MAIL

.