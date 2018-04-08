‘SERVES YOU RIGHT MAHATHIR’: UNABLE TO LET GO OF THE PAST, VENGEFUL KU LI LASHES OUT AT ‘IRON-FISTED’ EX-FOE

KUALA LUMPUR — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s problems today are caused by karma, said Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who once challenged the former for the Umno presidency.

Mingguan Malaysia reported the Gua Musang Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah as saying this was the case when Dr Mahathir’s new party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), was temporarily suspended, forcing the PPBM chairman and former prime minister to contest under the logo of PKR, with PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as his “boss”.

PKR was formed after Dr Mahathir sacked his then deputy Anwar from Cabinet in 1998.

Tengku Razaleigh also dismissed Dr Mahathir’s prediction that Umno will become irrelevant by 2020, saying that Umno has changed greatly compared to Dr Mahathir’s tenure when he ruled with “an iron fist”.

“He can say all he wants, but Umno will continue to live on and thrive with the support of the Malays.

“It used to be in with the new Umno (under Dr. Mahathir) and out with the old. He placed no new conditions, and youths, intellectuals and teachers ended up joining PAS,” Tengku Razaleigh was quoted saying during a ceremony at SMK Bandar Machang yesterday.

He further claimed BN’s collapse in Kelantan in 1990 was due to the people’s rejection of Dr Mahathir.

“I was not involved in 1990. I became the president of Semangat 1990 because I wanted to bring back the old Umno, and brought a motion into Parliament to revitalise it since the new Umno under Mahathir had all kinds of conditions with it.

“Under his chafing rule a new party constitution was written among other things to maintain his power. That is not democracy but authoritarianism,” Tengku Razaleigh said.

