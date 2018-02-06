SABOTEURS AT BERSATU’S GATE! 400 DIFFERENT PEOPLE LODGE THE SAME REPORT TO ROS USING THE SAME WORDS, HOW CAN THIS BE – DR M CRIES FOUL OVER BERSATU’S AGM

KUALA LUMPUR – Reports lodged with the Registrar of Societies over Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) annual meeting may be meant to block Pakatan Harapan’s formalisation, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad suggested today.

The PPBM and PH chairman alleged that the hundreds of reports lodged over his party’s annual general meeting (AGM) from last year were identical, and said this indicated a larger campaign to have the meeting rejected.

The RoS previously said the AGM as well as DAP’s re-election were obstacles to PH’s registration; the latter matter has since been resolved, leaving only the PPBM meeting as a possible problem.

“We are baffled how 400 different people can lodge the same report, using the same words, to the RoS,” he was quoted as saying by The Star Online.

“So there seems to be a concerted effort, by certain quarters, to force the RoS to reject Pakatan’s application.”

The former prime minister then said the pact was preparing for the eventuality that it is not registered in time for the general election.

The 14th general election must be called by June 24, but the prime minister may declare it at any time before then.

“We have our Plan B and Plan C (in the event that Pakatan does not get registered). We will not tell you lah what it is,” he said further in the report.

In a separate event, PH legal bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo said the pact would submit an ultimatum to the RoS by tomorrow.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke added that PH was studying all available options to take against the RoS over the alleged delay, including going to court if necessary.

PH submitted its application to the RoS last July, but ran into issues with its logo then.

After complaints by the pact alleging delays, the agency cited concerns over DAP’s internal re-election and PPBM’s previous failure to hold its annual general meeting.

RoS director-general Suriyati Ibrahim previously denied her agency was intentionally slowing the process, and said it must carefully study PH’s application to ensure it fully complied with local laws.

– Malay Mail

