SABAH SHAKES – ALL BETS ON BN ARE OFF: SHOCK 1,600 FROM UMNO, PBS JOINS SHAFIE’S WARISAN TO DEFEAT ‘EVIL’ REGIME

The exodus from UMNO, PBS and other parties to Parti Warisan Sabah has started a long time ago. However now some of the people who are abandoning the BN in Sabah are showing their faces in public. Actually quite publicly.

First here is news from The Star about three Kinabalu mountain guides who planted the Parti Warisan Sabah flag right at the peak of Mount Kinabalu. Clearly a show of defiance against the BN.

They were promptly suspended for a few weeks – showing that the BN gomen has almost complete say over the periuk nasi of even Kinabalu mountain guides.

https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2018/03/25/mt-kinabalu-guides-suspended-for-posing-with-warisan-flag/



KK : 3 Mount Kinabalu guides suspended until end of May

after photos posing with Parti Warisan flag on mountain went viral

letter of suspension of three guides

move under criticism, people questioning suspension

breach of democratic rights

I disagree that these three dudes should have been suspended. Just a letter of warning cukup lah.

I also disagree with them for showing their politics at their workplace.

Pakatan Harapan should show a better example than the corrupt BN. Leave politics out of your work place. We must be professional and democratic. That is the style of the corrupt BN which we must get rid of.

Here is Free Malaysia Today with more news from Sabah, this time about 1600 Sabahans who have quit UMNO and PBS to join Shafie Apdal’s Parti Warisan Sabah.

KOTA MARUDU: > 1,600 people from Umno, PBS join Parti Warisan Sabah



Led by village security and development committee (JKKK) chairman

handed forms to Warisan president Shafie Apdal

unhappy with BN because rural areas neglected > 20 years

In rural areas of Sabah people crying for change

Najib events give rice, sugar, outboard motors, goodies

in spite of rain, no gifts, have come in droves to support Warisan

if people did not opt for change, will continue to suffer five years

while BN leaders became richer



failed to fight for Sabah rights.



Najib’s remarks if people returned BN more roads be built

“BN’s development projects now come with conditions?”



Warisan promise to build deep water port in Kudat

many spin-off activities in service, manufacturing industries

would create job opportunities

Warisan will work with Pakatan Harapan (PH)

want to save country



Shafie gave up federal cabinet, questioning Najib’s policies



former exco of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah in Kota Marudu

members of STAR

Maklin Monsiou, Sabah rights activist from Pitas.

Paul Voon, former deputy president of Parti Cinta Sabah

VK Liew, former president of LDP

Ahmad Shah Tambakau, former deputy minister Berjaya

Ibrahim Menudin, former Sabah Umno treasurer

My comments : 1,600 people is a very large number. Especially since Shafie has no money to dish out.

These 1,600 folks are taking a big risk of losing many things to join Warisan.

That is what is happening – people have already abandoned UMNO and the BN in large numbers. Just wait for the polling day.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com

.