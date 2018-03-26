RINGGIT TO STRENGTHEN TO 3.80 BY EAR END – UOB

UNITED Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB) expects the ringgit to strengthen to RM3.80 against the US dollar by year-end, supported by Malaysia’s strong economic fundamentals and the effective regulation of the offshore foreign exchange market.

Economist Julia Goh said the bank remained positive on the outlook for the ringgit over the next six to 12 months despite expectations of greater market volatility in the near term.

“Should regional currencies weaken against the US dollar, we expect the ringgit to experience some volatility in the near term but to perform better overall compared with other Asian currencies,” she told reporters in a briefing on the outlook of the ringgit and Malaysia’s economic growth in Kuala Lumpur today.

She said the ringgit was expected to be less susceptible to sharp spikes in volatility compared with other regional currencies supported by favourable global and domestic growth drivers.

“Supportive global growth conditions, higher domestic private consumption levels and private investment spending and an orderly foreign exchange onshore market put the ringgit on a strong footing.”

She said Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) initiative to promote the depth and liquidity of Malaysia’s onshore foreign exchange market has made a positive difference.

“Since BNM announced new foreign exchange initiatives in December 2016, we have seen onshore foreign exchange conditions stabilise, greater two-way flows of foreign exchange currency demand and supply, lower average volatility for the ringgit and transaction costs for businesses have eased,” she said.

Goh said the ringgit was also expected to benefit from Malaysia’s steady flow of private sector investment and higher private consumer consumption levels.

“Improvements to the labour market, higher nominal income from previous years and rising affluence among Malaysians have helped strengthen private consumption levels in Malaysia,” she said.

She said the country’s fiscal measures, such as personal tax cuts, cash aid and budget giveaways, provided further support for consumer spending.

“In addition, continued global economic expansion will drive trade and investment and provide overriding growth support for Malaysia,” she said.

On gross domestic product (GDP) outlook, she said, there was a possibility for the central bank to revise upwards GDP growth for this year from five per cent currently depending on the domestic consumption and investment performance.

“We have kept our GDP growth at 5% because of high base effect, but we do acknowledge that there are potential upsides assuming that private consumption and investment stay resilient.”

– Bernama