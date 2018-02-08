‘REJECT PAKATAN’- NAJIB & CO RELEASE PROPAGANDA VIDEO AHEAD OF GE14: DR M, AZIZAH, MAT SABU, GUAN ENG & RAFIZI PAINTED AS INSTIGATORS IN ‘GOODNESS IS NOW CLOUDED BY INCITEMENT’ CLIP

A VIDEO warning Malaysians about Pakatan Harapan has emerged on social media, depicting the opposition’s leaders as “instigators” against the government.

Hashtagged #TolakPakatanHasutan, the 3.42-minute video was posted on YouTube yesterday and showed Malaysians from different walks of life who enjoyed benefits from the government but were told otherwise by an “instigator”.

The opening scene depicted a man thanking his manager for a bonus while an office cleaner worked in the background, followed by a scene showing a man helping an older woman cross the street while a young boy watched in the background.

The scene then cuts to a black screen with the statement, “There are many good things in Malaysia” before switching back to the office cleaner with masked man whispering to her not to believe the manager who handed out a bonus to his staff.

“Don’t be taken in, he’s taken more (Jangan percaya, did makan lagi banyak),” said the masked “instigator”.

The scene then switches back to the young boy, where the same masked man whispered, “This is just an act. He just wants to show he’s good (Ini semua lakonan je. Dia saja je nak tunjuk baik).

The video then cuts to black again with the message, “Goodness is now clouded by incitement” (Kini kebaikan dikaburi dengan hasutan).

More of such scenes are repeated in the video, with the masked man planting doubts in the minds of people witnessing acts of goodwill or enjoying the benefits of government programmes before continuing with clips of PH leaders.

Among the leaders depicted are PH chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad, president Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, deputy presidents Mohamad Sabu and Lim Guan Eng, and Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli.

Rafizi was sentenced yesterday to 30 months’ prison by the Kuala Lumpur High Court for breaching the Banking and Financial Institutions Act in his bid to uncover the National Feedlot Corporation scandal.

Each PH leader is shown saying something about the country with a contrasting statement superimposed over the video. For example, Dr Mahathir is shown calling the cash aid programme Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) a “form of bribery”, while the message “BR1M assistance is given to people who deserve to be helped” (BR1M adalah bantuan kepada rakyat yang berhak menerima bantuan) is flashed at the bottom of the scene.

A similar video tagged #TolakPakatanHasutan first appeared on government propaganda unit Special Affairs Department (JASA) director Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz’s Facebook account on November 13.

Malaysia is due to hold a general election by August this year, and the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition is facing a resurgent opposition led by former prime minister Dr Mahathir.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Azalina Othman Said yesterday said the government will meet stakeholders to discuss enacting a new law on “fake news”, legislation that the opposition fears will be used to clamp down on reports that are unfavourable to Putrajaya.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

.