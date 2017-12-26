REALLY TNB? HAS NAJIB GIVEN NO-HIKE G’TEE TILL END-2020 OR ONLY TOLD YOU SO

KUALA LUMPUR – Electricity tariffs for peninsular Malaysia will not increase until December 31, 2020, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

The power company said the government has agreed to maintain the rate set on January 1, 2014 for two more years.

“In line with the decision, customers in Peninsular Malaysia will not experience any change in their electricity bill for the period of 1 January until 30 June 2018 if the electricity consumption is maintained at the same level,” TNB said in the filing.

It also gave an assurance that customers will continue to benefit from a steady supply of electricity.

TNB also said the government has agreed to subsidise and provide rebates of 1.80 sen per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the first half of 2018, including the additional cost of generating electricity.

The listed company said the government has approved a total of RM6.3 billion to customers in the peninsula from March 2015 to June 2018.

– Malay Mail

