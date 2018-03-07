REALLY? REPORTS OF RM1MIL CASH FOUND ON JHO LOW’S SUPERYACHT NOT TRUE – WEBSITE

PETALING JAYA: News circulating online that RM1mil in cash was found on board the luxury yacht Equanimity is false, Indonesian police have said.

In a report by Indonesian portal Jawapos.com, Indonesia’s Central Police Department deputy director of economic and special crimes Daniel Silitonga said that the there was no money found on the yacht.

“I was the one who was leading the search on the ship. We didn’t find any money on board,” he told the portal.

He added that the only document police found was the crew and passengers’ register.

Equanimity was seized off Bali by Indonesian authorities on Feb 28.

The yacht was wanted as part of the US Department of Justice’s (DoJ) investigation of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Following the seizure, a spokesperson for Low Taek Jho, a.k.a. Jho Low, named as a key figure in US lawsuits, said the DoJ has stayed asset forfeiture proceedings in this case and has still not taken any steps to prove that any impropriety has occurred.

ANN

