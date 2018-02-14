REALLY AZMIN? AMID TALK OF SECRET MEETINGS WITH HADI, ‘SNEAKY’ SELANGOR MB INSISTS HE HAS SHUT DOOR ON CO-OPERATION WITH PAS

KUALA LUMPUR – Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today he will not cooperate with PAS in contesting the 14th general election.

In an interview with the Chinese language newspaper Nanyang Siang Pau, Azmin also took a swipe at PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for not understanding the politics of the west coast states of peninsular Malaysia.

“I believe since I have now said Pakatan Harapan is no longer cooperating with PAS, there will be many three-cornered fights, but we are prepared for these contests and we are confident of retaking Selangor.

“He (Hadi) does not understand this but Selangor PAS knows that to survive they have to get the support of non-Malays and non-Muslims,” he was quoted as saying.

Azmin clarified that he had not held any secret meetings with the Islamic party to discuss seat allocations.

The PKR deputy president said he only tolerated PAS exco members in the state government and local councillors because they were elected by the people.

“I have tolerated Selangor PAS because they have never gone against Selangor’s fair and equal policies, not because I like Hadi Awang,” he said.

Azmin claimed that many PAS leaders were unsatisfied with Hadi because the latter did not understand politics in Penang, Perak and Selangor.

“Selangor PAS is not the same as Kelantan or Terengganu because in Selangor, PAS must cooperate with non-Muslims.

“Selangor is a multiracial, multi-religious and multicultural state,” he said.

– Malay Mail

.