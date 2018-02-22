QUINOA, NAJIB? BUT NOT EVERYONE IS AS RICH AS YOU & ROSMAH: ALSO, JUST BECAUSE YOU’RE OVERWEIGHT, THERE’S NO NEED TO PUT LOCAL PADI FARMERS ‘OUT OF BUSINESS’

A DAP lawmaker has criticised Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak for allegedly being out of touch with the plight of Malaysians even on a gastronomic level.

This is after the prime minister revealed that he has switched from eating rice to South America-produced quinoa.

According to Lim Lip Eng, quinoa is far more expensive than rice and out of reach for most Malaysians.

– M’kini

.