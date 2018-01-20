PROTON PLAYING A ‘CASTE OR CLAN’ GAME? BUT WHAT BUSINESS IS IT OF YOURS – PROTON IS NOW OWNED BY THE CHINESE: SERVES UMNO-BN RIGHT, THIS IS WHAT DR M WARNED AGAINST WHEN NAJIB ‘SOLD OUT’ TO CHINA

“As ‘masters’ on our own land, bumiputeras or Malays indeed deserve to enjoy the privileges at all times, although we have succeeded in narrowing the gap between races in the country.”

– Sohaimi Shahadan, Umno supreme council member

The only problem I have with Proton’s decision to give a discount to members of the Federation of Hokkien Associations of Malaysia is that it did not apply to all Chinese Malaysians, including the ones who can demonstrate that one of their parents is Chinese.

I agree with Proton’s contention that there is nothing “special” about this privilege because if it was special, people who purchased Proton’s under this scheme would have a one-year licence to make racist and seditious remarks against their fellow countrymen (the least of the systemic imbalances) and would not be sanctioned when the state security apparatus comes a calling.

In fact, I urge Proton with its close ties to the Najib regime to look into the possibility of expanding the “specialness” of this deal as soon as possible.

I would go further. What I would like to see is that every investment done by PRC (China) companies in Malaysia or if PRC companies acquire a sufficient stake in Malaysian companies, to give a discount to every Chinese Malaysians, including those non-Chinese who can demonstrate that one of their parents is Chinese. This should be considered standard policy and Chinese Malaysians should defend this policy and dismiss all those who question it as racist and seditious.

This policy should apply to everything. Land, houses, cars, jewellery, any and everything of monetary value including services. This also naturally includes sex workers from mainland China because as we all know, the Islamists and racists within the Malay community claim that every woman from China is a prostitute.

MIC’s S Vell Paari asked: “Is Proton playing the caste or clan game.” I say it is about time. After all, the only people that really play the “caste” game is MIC and there is sufficient evidence to back up this claim, but this idea that the “racism” of the Malay establishment needs defending by the likes of MIC in concert with Islamists like Isma (Malaysian Muslim Solidarity) is laughable.

What I want to know is why haven’t all those glorious investments from India that MIC bigwigs always crow about, benefited the Indian community? Where are the Indian discounts? MIC lackeys are always making trips to India to extol the virtues of Malaysia to the plutocrats of India. What the hell is MIC doing if Proton can now offer discounts to certain members of the Chinese community while all MIC can do is allegedly assault Tamil Malar employees who disagree with the party?

I mean really, if politicians cannot chip away or devalue ‘ketuananism’, why not the private sector? You could argue that because of meritocracy – or what passes for it in this country – and the fact that the majority community wants job security, hence the civil service, it is about time that screwed-up policies are challenged even if it means that only a certain section of the Chinese community benefits from it. Start small, I say.

Meanwhile, Isma who at least are honest in their religious extremism and bigotry are in twisted knickers territory – again – because they can only cry “racism” and help – unintentionally – Pakatan Harapan’s anti-PRC rhetoric. It is tough being a Malay supremacist when the Malay establishment has to rely on China to bail it out or so it is claimed.

Isma is probably wondering why the PRC can’t be more like the House of Saud. Throw money at a current regime and not expect anything in return.

Special privileges devalued

Remember when Umno was giving discounts to its members when it came to property? That is some really screwed-up permutations of special privileges right there. What did Isma have to say about it, nothing, right? Just like they have nothing to say about the various other systemic racism that goes on in this moderate Muslim country of ours.

The PRC, on the other hand, are building things. Building things on Tanah Melayu, which would probably help the majority Malay community. But now, this insidious Chinese country is giving discounts to certain segments of the Chinese minority. Where will it end? If Malay special privileges are devalued, how can the Malay establishment expect to defend something that has no value? I mean, what next? Supposing PRC companies buy stakes in local universities and give discounts to Chinese-speaking Malaysians. It is chaos I tell, ya.

Look, all the anti-PRC investment rhetoric coming from the opposition is complete horse manure in my opinion. Read here – “The real test of national sovereignty (or if it was ever in any real danger) is if the opposition comes into power, would there be efforts to reverse these deals or if these deals suddenly become pure because the sins of the Najib regime are cleansed with the formation of a new government.”

Why demonise (or help anti-Chinese narratives) by blaming the PRC if the majority in this country cannot speak English which makes them unemployable and only fit to drive Uber and sell nasi lemak? Young people who are only fit to do certain jobs, blame foreigners for taking away the jobs that they can’t even do, or foreign companies for balking at the stupid policies that brought ruination to their community in the first place.

If your elected politicians are making “bad deals” with a foreign power, then the responsibility is on your elected representatives and not the foreign country. Many people are gloating with joy about these discounts and why the hell not?

What of the Malay community? They get conflicting messages from their power brokers. On one hand, we have the narrative that Chinese from China are taking over, so you better vote for Harapan, meanwhile the establishment Umno power structures are groaning because they have to say the same thing about the Chinese in Malaysia – vote Umno or the Chinese in Malaysia will take over.

It appears that the Chinese are everywhere and they all seem intent on taking over Tanah Melayu,

Now I am not saying that this discount is payback but I am drinking in the tears of envy and frustration of the “losers” (in Donald Trump speak) of all those folks who feel aggrieved by this discount. I bet the Umno establishment will find a way to mitigate this discount but, this merely confirms that the idea of ‘ketuananism’ is one of diminishing returns. Get used to it.

S Thayaparan is Commander (Rtd) of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

