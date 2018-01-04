PRO-NAJIB BLOG ASKS LOADED QUESTION: ARE YOU INSPIRED BY THE LIKES OF KU NAN, SHAHRIZAT, NOH OMAR & ‘BODEK’ KINGS OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA?

It’s past 2am and I still can’t sleep.

I’m writing this lying down using my phone.

My first posting for 2018 and I’m not even bothered using my laptop.

I’m really not motivated, I guess.

Well, what’s there to be motivated anyway?

This new year, everything will be about the coming general election.

That’s quite depressing actually.

Wish the year could be about something more cheerful like Malaysia getting ready to celebrate because its football team had qualified for the World Cup Finals and placed as second favourite after Germany to win the tournament.

Wouldn’t that be wonderful.

Instead we are going to have more fighting among ourselves over politics.

Then people going to force me to take sides which are equally irritating and totally uninspiring.

Seriously, are you inspired by the likes of Ku Nan, Shahrizat, Noh Omar, bodek kings of mainstream media etc?

Or are you inspired by the likes of Rafizi, Teresa Kok, Hishamudin Rais, so perasan anti-establishment social media personalities etc?

Well, I’m not inspired by these people at all. I’m tired of them.

I’m even considering not wasting my time to vote.

I’m really not sure yet whether I should make the effort to go down to JB just to do it.

In my case the parliament seat is likely a repeat of Jazlan vs Salahuddin Ayub in Pulai.

I like both guys, actually. They are Sino-Malay like me.

See lah how. Maybe I will go through the trouble of giving my vote to whomever between them who makes the effort to call me before the election.

Both these guys used to have my number but I doubt they still have it….hahaha.

Okay. That’s all. My eyes are hurting. Not good using the phone in the dark like this. I better sleep now.

– http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.my

.