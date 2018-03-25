POLICE STATE AHEAD OF GE14? ‘IMMEDIATE ACTION’ AGAINST TROUBLEMAKERS, COPS ISSUE WARNING

POLICE will take immediate action to curb any untoward incident that can lead to chaos in the 14th general election, said Langkawi police chief Che Ghazali Che Awang.

Ghazali said thorough preparations had been made to face the situation, including monitoring social media channels.

“The police will act immediately based on existing laws,” he said at the Police Day event in Langkawi today.

He added that all parties are advised to refrain from posting provocative material that can incite anger or hatred.

Langkawi is said to be one of the hot seats in GE14 as former prime minister and Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to contest for the parliamentary seat.

– Bernama

